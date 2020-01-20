" /> NWS Skywarn Class Coming Jan. 28 – EastTexasRadio.com
NWS Skywarn Class Coming Jan. 28

14 hours ago

People interested in volunteering as a storm spotter for the National Weather Service SKYWARN program, or those who need to be recertified, can attend a free storm training session in Paris

Since the Skywarn program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite, and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash floods. Storm spotters play a critical role because they can see things that radar and other technological tools cannot, and this ground truth is critical in helping the NWS perform our primary mission, to save lives and property. There will be a Skywarn class for Lamar County Tuesday, January 28, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Paris High School. 

