NWS Skywarn Class Coming Jan. 28

Since the Skywarn program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite, and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, and flash floods. Storm spotters play a critical role because they can see things that radar and other technological tools cannot, and this ground truth is critical in helping the NWS perform our primary mission, to save lives and property. There will be a Skywarn class for Lamar County Tuesday, January 28, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Paris High School.