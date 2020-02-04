" /> NWS SKYWARN Training In Sulphur Springs, Thursday, February 6 – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019

NWS SKYWARN Training In Sulphur Springs, Thursday, February 6

8 hours ago

The National Weather Service and Sulphur Springs Police Department will present training on severe weather spotting and safety Thursday night from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Sulphur Springs City Hall. The free program is referred to as SKYWARN and includes information on how simple weather forms into thunderstorms and into severe thunderstorms capable of high winds, hail, and tornados. This information is geared for the upcoming severe weather season. People interested in volunteering as a storm spotter for the National Weather Service SKYWARN program, or those who need to be recertified are encouraged to attend, but everyone is welcome.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     