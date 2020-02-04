NWS SKYWARN Training In Sulphur Springs, Thursday, February 6

The National Weather Service and Sulphur Springs Police Department will present training on severe weather spotting and safety Thursday night from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Sulphur Springs City Hall. The free program is referred to as SKYWARN and includes information on how simple weather forms into thunderstorms and into severe thunderstorms capable of high winds, hail, and tornados. This information is geared for the upcoming severe weather season. People interested in volunteering as a storm spotter for the National Weather Service SKYWARN program, or those who need to be recertified are encouraged to attend, but everyone is welcome.