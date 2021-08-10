NY Governor Cuomo Resigns

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned amid a plethora of sexual harassment allegations. He had become increasingly isolated as state Assembly members move toward impeachment and allies deserted him following a report that contained 11 women’s claims of sexual harassment. Top democrats, including President Biden had called for him to step down. The resignation takes place in two weeks.
