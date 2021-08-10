Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
NY Governor Cuomo Resigns

Dave Kirkpatrick 3 hours ago

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned amid a plethora  of sexual harassment allegations. He had become increasingly isolated as state Assembly members move toward impeachment and allies deserted  him following   a report that contained 11 women’s claims of sexual harassment. Top democrats, including President Biden had called for him to step down. The resignation takes place in two weeks.

