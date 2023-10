oakridgeboys.comThe Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum presents the Oak Ridge Boys with special guests Stacy Musgrove and The Stoney Creek Band, Kristyn Harris, and Hailey Sandoz. It’s all happening Saturday, October 7, at Drake’s Party Barn on US 271 N. in Powderly. The concert theme is “Burgers, Beverages, and Music.” Tickets are available at www.outhousetickets.com. The gates open at 5:00 pm, and music begins at 6:00 pm.