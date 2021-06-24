" /> Oaklawn Juneteenth Celebration Provides Family Fun, Honors History and Community Service   – EastTexasRadio.com
Oaklawn Juneteenth Celebration Provides Family Fun, Honors History and Community Service  

Dave Kirkpatrick 2 mins ago

4. From left, From left: Mount Pleasant City Councilmembers Jerry Walker, Galen Adams, Sherri Spruill, City Manager Ed Thatcher, Councilmember Henry Chappell, and Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr.
3. From left, Betty Roberson, President of Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association
Council, presented a set of the five recovered and re-published Booker T. Washington High School yearbooks to Helen Thompson, Director of the Mount Pleasant Library.
2. Janice McCoo Royal and Linda Miller Autry unveiled the commemorative bench at the Oaklawn ballfield honoring the Pioneers of Recreation/Oaklawn Community Volunteers and their families.

 

1. The Master Jam Men’s Softball Team and their families were honored and unveiled a commemorative bench at the Oaklawn ballfield in their honor. Member Tony Evans shared the history of the team and introduced the players and their families during the program.

A community and City partnership spearheaded by City Councilmember Jerry Walker resulted in a joy-filled Juneteenth Festival at Oaklawn Park on Friday, June 18.

Guests enjoyed free activities and delicious food vendors, while people who have made a difference in the Westside neighborhood were honored during a ceremony including the Pioneers of Recreation and their families and the Magnificent Master Jam Men’s Softball Team and their families.

Also, community members were recognized for their work to preserve the history of Booker T. Washington High School, which was open from 1898 to 1968. Inspired by 1955 graduate, Betty Smith, Hudson Old and Sam Ferguson of the East Texas Journal, spent countless hours restoring images and content to re-publish the first yearbook of the school from 1949 along with four subsequent yearbooks from 1950, 1954, 1958 and 1962.

Betty Roberson, president of the Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association presented the copies of the restored souvenir books to the City of Mount Pleasant Public Library.

The City thanks everyone involved, including the City Council, City staff, volunteers and vendors, for making this event a success.

