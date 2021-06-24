Oaklawn Juneteenth Celebration Provides Family Fun, Honors History, and Community Service

Mount Pleasant, TX, June 23, 2021 – A community and City partnership spearheaded by City Councilmember Jerry Walker resulted in a joy-filled Juneteenth Festival at Oaklawn Park on Friday, June 18.

Guests enjoyed free activities and delicious food vendors. At the same time, people who have made a difference in the Westside neighborhood were honored during a ceremony, including the Pioneers of Recreation and their families and the Magnificent Master Jam Men’s Softball Team and their families.

Also, community members were recognized for their work to preserve the history of Booker T. Washington High School, which was open from 1898 to 1968. Inspired by 1955 graduate Betty Smith, Hudson Old, and Sam Ferguson of the East Texas Journal, spent countless hours restoring images and content to re-publish the school’s first yearbook from 1949 and four subsequent yearbooks from 1950 to 1954 1958 and 1962.

Betty Roberson, president of the Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association, presented the restored souvenir books to the City of Mount Pleasant Public Library.

The City thanks everyone involved. Making it a success were the City Council, City staff, volunteers, and vendors.