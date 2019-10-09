Enjoy Witchin’ Halloween Events Throughout October at a Texas State Park

AUSTIN— Polish the cauldrons and dust off those brooms, Texas State Parks are getting extra spooky this October for some scary-fun events happening throughout the month. A variety of family-friendly Halloween events scheduled for ghouls and goblins of all ages, including zombie apocalypse hikes, jack-o’-lantern scavenger hunts, trick-or-treating at the park and spooky campfire stories, to name a few.

Information about the events, taking place across the state, can be found on the holiday calendar page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

Halloween-themed events happening this month include:

Martin Dies, Jr. State Park is hosting a guided zombie apocalypse hike from 10-11 a.m. Oct. 12 and 26. Visitors can learn if they have what it takes to survive if zombies were to emerge. Space for the hike is limited, so participants are encouraged to register on the link on the park’s event page. The event is free with park entrance fees.

Gather around the campfire and enjoy a tasty s’ more while listening to spooky stories at Fairfield Lake State Park. Kids are welcome to dress up in their Halloween costumes for this storytelling occasion. Park rangers will meet at the volleyball field at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 18 for the campfire event that is free with park entrance fees.

Halloween at the Hatchery is the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center’s way of giving East Texas families a safe place to go trick-or-treating while raising money for local causes. The outdoor event will feature family-friendly games and activities from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24. Local businesses and organizations will hand out free candy from booths on the center’s grounds. Admission for Halloween at the Hatchery is $1 cash per person, and all proceeds will benefit local nonprofit organizations.

Channel your inner Miguel from Disney’s Coco and enjoy the colorful holiday of Dia de Los Muertos at Fort Leaton State Historic Site from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 26. Festivities include traditional papel picado crafts (Mexican fiesta banners), tours of Fort Leaton, decorations, including altars for los muertos del fortín (dead of the fort), and pan de muertos (Mexican bread of the dead). The event is free with park entry fees.

For a full list of Halloween events happening at Texas State Parks, visit the TPWD calendar page.