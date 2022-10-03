October Events At Maxey House

The Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site hosts two weekly community events. On Friday, October 7, from 4:00 to 6:00, the East Texas Photography event will feature an exhibit from local photographers and rarely seen Maxey Collection photographs. Tickets are $5 and include a self-guided tour of the house. And Saturday from 3:00 to 4:00 is Archeology Day. There will be free hands-on activities for kids and take-home activity kits for more fun, so visit the Maxey House website or Facebook page for more information.