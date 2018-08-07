Odor Honored But Rangers Lose In Today’s Sports

Area volleyball action tonight sees Prairiland in Texarkana to play Pleasant Grove and Whitehouse. North Lamar will be at Sherman and Chisum will be on the road against James Bowie.

Football practice will continue today for local high school teams.

Rougned Odor was named the American League player of the week on Monday. The Rangers’ second baseman hit .304, had 4 Home Runs and 10 RBI.

On the diamond, the Rangers trailed 3-0 going to the 7th. They tied the game up against the Mariners. It would remain that way until the 12th inning. That’s when Ryon Healy drove in Jean Segura to give Seattle a 4-3 victory. Game 2 tonight will feature Bartolo Colon for Texas and Felix Hernandez for Seattle on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

NASCAR CEO and chairman Brian France was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a Sag Harbor Village (New York) Police Department news release. According to the news release, France was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, held overnight and arraigned Monday morning at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

Just a week into his first training camp with the Denver Broncos, punter Marquette King had a brief run-in with a local radio host after Sunday’s practice. On Friday, he appeared on 104.3 The Fan with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye. The two hosts cut the interview short after around 90 seconds after King gave several clipped answers to their questions. At one point they asked King why he wasn’t more expansive in his answers and King replied he didn’t like talking about football.

More than 100 Buckeyes fans gathered at the gates of Ohio Stadium on Monday night in an effort to show support for suspended Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who is currently embroiled in the controversy related to domestic assault allegations against a former assistant coach. The scarlet-and-gray crowd chanted “Urban Meyer” and sang the university fight song in a rally that lasted less than 20 minutes in the 90-degree evening heat. In attendance at Monday’s rally was Stacy Elliott, father of former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott. Stacy Elliott came to the event wearing a replica of his son’s Buckeyes jersey. Elliott said he participated because he loves Meyer and because he teaches respect for women.

Thirteen North Carolina football players, including quarterback Chazz Surratt, have been suspended for at least one game this season after they were caught selling school-issued, special-edition Nike Jordan shoes, a secondary NCAA violation. UNC self-reported the violation in January.