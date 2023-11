Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is accusing Leland Earl Williams, 35, of shooting off-duty Deputy Brent Brown, 35. Brown was working security at a bank on Monday. Williams remains in the Tarrant County Jail as of Tuesday night. Reportedly, Williams entered the lobby of the bank and pulled out a handgun. There was an exchange of gunfire, hitting Deputy Brown in the chest and abdomen. Brown was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, and they expect Brown to recover.