The former Fort Worth officer involved in the fatal shooting of a woman in her own home Saturday night has been charged with murder, Aaron Dean had resigned earlier Monday morning before he was taken into custody and booked into the Tarrant County jail. Twenty-eight-year-old Atatiana Jefferson was fatally shot while she and 8- year-old nephew were playing video games . Ft. Worth mayor Betsy Price has promised there will be a full transparent investigation of what happened.