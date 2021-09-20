Officer-Involved Shooting And School Bus Hit

TYLER – At approximately 4:12 this morning, DPS Texas Rangers, at the request of the Van Zandt County Sheriffs Office, responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting on IH-20 eastbound near the 533-mile marker. There was no threat to the public, and no officers were injured.

At approximately 7:25 this morning, DPS Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Tyler ISD school bus (32) on FM-2493 at CR-149 in Smith County. The bus stopped southbound on FM-2493, waiting to make a left turn onto CR-149 when a southbound Mazda car rear-ended it. No injuries were reported on the bus or for the driver of the Mazda, and they transported the children by another Tyler ISD bus to school. No other information is available at this time.