Officers Killed Escaped Killer Gonzalo Lopez

Gonzalo Lopez

Escaped killer Gonzalo Lopez, suspected of killing four children and one adult in Leon County, is dead after a shootout with police in South Texas late Thursday night. Officials initially said the escaped inmate had murdered three children and two adults. However, authorities in Atascosa County spotted the late 90s model Chevrolet Silverado stolen from the residence where the five people were murdered near Centerville earlier Thursday. Lopez led sources on a pursuit and eventually wrecked the vehicle. He exited and allegedly fired a weapon at the law enforcement officers in the town of Jourdanton. The officers fired back at Lopez, killing him. Officials said Lopez had an AR-15 and several pistols.