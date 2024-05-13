Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Official Meetings Monday In Paris

 

Lamar County Commissioners will meet at 9 this morning and a full agenda is planned. The court will proclaim Wednesday “National Peace Officers Memorial Day”, hear a financial report by Malnory, McNeal & Company, and discuss bids for the removal of the former Shell station building on N. Main St. The court will also hear a presentation about plans for a fuel farm at the North Main property.

The Paris City Council and the Economic Development Corporation will meet at 4:30 in a joint session this afternoon at the Depot Community Room, 1125 Bonham St. They will go into executive session to discuss negotiations with a business prospect known by the code name Project Blue Fire. Before the executive session, the public will be allowed to speak in a Citizens Forum.

THe Paris City Council will meet this evening in regular session at 5:30. The agenda calls for the members to canvass the vote in the May 4 election, and select a new Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem. The council will hold a hearing on allowing a tattoo shop at 2775 NE Loop 286 and discuss hiring and retaining of police officers. Also on the agenda is an amendment to  a zoning ordinance concerning parking areas.

