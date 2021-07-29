Official Statement By Sheriff On Lamar County Courthouse Bomb Threat

SHERIFF SCOTT CASS

LAMAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

125 BROWN AVENUE PARIS, TEXAS 75460

903-737-2400 PHONE 903-737-2498 FAX

Press Release

Bomb Threat

On Tuesday July 27, 2021 sometime around 1:00pm a Lamar County Courthouse Security Deputy found a note in one of the bottom floor bathrooms. The note stated there was a bomb in the upstairs courtroom. The Deputy immediately notified District Court personnel and Deputies that were present in the courtroom. Lamar County Deputies, Court Bailiffs, Lamar County Attorney Investigator and Precinct 5 Constables immediately spread throughout the courthouse alerting all staff and civilians to exit the courthouse immediately. The courthouse was completely evacuated in a very short time period and a primary sweep of the courthouse was completed by law enforcement agencies, including Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Courthouse Bailiffs, Lamar County Attorney Investigator, Precinct 5 Constables and Paris Police Department. A secondary sweep of the courthouse was completed by Plano Bomb Squad personnel and K-9 trained in the detection of explosives; the building was cleared finding no explosive devices.

“The person or persons responsible interrupted the business of the courthouse where a sitting Judge was on the bench, court proceedings were taking place and citizens going to various county offices to conduct county business. The investigation is currently on-going and anyone with any information on this crime please contact crime stoppers or the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division”.

“I commend the quick response from Law enforcement on scene who worked together to evacuate the building very quickly. Thank you to the employees and citizens who left quickly and orderly as evacuation protocols were implemented”.

Scott Cass

Sheriff of Lamar County, TX