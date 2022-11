OK Death Row Inmate Wants New Hearing On Murder For Hire

Richard Glossip

Oklahoma’s Court of Criminal Appeals has denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s request for a new hearing. A jury had convicted Glossip in a murder-for-hire plot in which he hired his co-defendant, hotel maintenance man Justin Sneed to kill Barry Van Treese. Van Treese was Glossip’s boss at an Oklahoma City hotel.