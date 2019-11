Keith Sweeney – OKC Police Department Photo

Monday, a jury found Sergeant Keith Sweeney guilty of second-degree murder. Sweeney was among officers responding to a suicidal person named Dustin Pigeon. Mr. Pigeon had doused himself in lighter fluid and threatening to set himself on fire. One officer fired a bean bag to no effect, and Sweeney fatally shot Pigeon. The jury recommends that the former Oklahoma City Police Officers spend ten years in prison since Pigeon was unarmed and posed no threat.