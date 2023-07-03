Oklahoma AG Finds No Criminal Wrongdoing By McCurtain County Sheriff

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said his office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation had completed their investigation and found no legal grounds to dismiss McCurtain County, Sheriff Kevin Clardy. Clardy was among several county officials caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people. Drummond said there is nothing in Oklahoma law to throw elected officials out of office for saying something offensive.
