Oklahoma City Bombing 25th Anniversary Marked With Video Tribute Amid Pandemic

The annual remembrance ceremony for the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing, which would have marked the attack’s 25th anniversary on Sunday, was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. So this year, the 168 victims were honored with a pre-recorded video tribute that included the reading of their names followed by 168 seconds of silence. It also included remarks by Bill Clinton, who was president at the time of the bombing on April 19, 1995, as well as Senator James Lankford, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, and actress and singer Kristin Chenowith, who’s an Oklahoma native. Usually, the remembrance is at the memorial where the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building stood before a truck bomb destroyed it in a domestic terrorism attack by Timothy McVeigh and co-conspirator Terry Nicholas. The state executed McVeigh in 2001, and Nichols received life in prison.