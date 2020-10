Thirty-eight-year-old Ashley A. Cusher and 39-year-old Damon Harper, both of Broken Bow, OK., were arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fraud Use/Possession of ID Info, Fail to ID, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance and other felonies in other counties. Both remain in the Titus County jail.