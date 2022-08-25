Oklahoma Execution Slated For This (Thursday) Morning

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has refused to stop the execution of James Coddington, of Choctaw, which is slated to be carried out at 10am this (Thursday) morning. HE was condemned for murdering his friend, 73-year-old Albert Hale 25 years ago, because Hale refused to give him money to buy cocaine. Stitt declined to grant clemency, despite the fact that the Oklahoma Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended that the sentence be commuted to Life in Prison.