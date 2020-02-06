" /> Oklahoma News Brief For Feb 6 – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner

Oklahoma News Brief For Feb 6

8 hours ago

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wants state agencies to cut back on excessive regulations and red tape. Stitt ordered all state agencies to review administrative rules and cut out those that are outdated or duplicated. State agencies were directed to remove two regulations for each new one created.

A trooper involved shooting killed a suspect in Pontotoc County. The suspect had fled a traffic stop in Allen by local police and barricaded himself inside a home. He refused to comply with requests or come out of the house. An OHP tactical team responded, and the man reportedly pointed a long gun at officers and was fatally shot by a trooper.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     