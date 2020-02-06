Oklahoma News Brief For Feb 6

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt wants state agencies to cut back on excessive regulations and red tape. Stitt ordered all state agencies to review administrative rules and cut out those that are outdated or duplicated. State agencies were directed to remove two regulations for each new one created.

A trooper involved shooting killed a suspect in Pontotoc County. The suspect had fled a traffic stop in Allen by local police and barricaded himself inside a home. He refused to comply with requests or come out of the house. An OHP tactical team responded, and the man reportedly pointed a long gun at officers and was fatally shot by a trooper.