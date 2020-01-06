" /> Oklahoma Headlines For Monday Jan. 6 – EastTexasRadio.com
Oklahoma Headlines For Monday Jan. 6

15 hours ago

An Oklahoma man has been formally sentenced in Pottawatomie County to death for killing 22-year-old Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney during a traffic stop in 2017. A court sentenced 38-year-old Byron James Shepard, of Okemah, to death by lethal injection.

A man wanted for killing a two-year-old Norman, Oklahoma boy has been found dead in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife refuge near Medicine Park. Investigators believe that 38-year-old Christopher James Trent hanged himself. Trent lived with the child’s mother.

