Oklahoma Headlines For Monday Jan. 6

An Oklahoma man has been formally sentenced in Pottawatomie County to death for killing 22-year-old Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney during a traffic stop in 2017. A court sentenced 38-year-old Byron James Shepard, of Okemah, to death by lethal injection.

A man wanted for killing a two-year-old Norman, Oklahoma boy has been found dead in the Wichita Mountain Wildlife refuge near Medicine Park. Investigators believe that 38-year-old Christopher James Trent hanged himself. Trent lived with the child’s mother.