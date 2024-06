Sixty-six -year-old Richard Rojem was executed at about 1016 Thursday morning at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester for kidnapping, sexually assaulting and stabbing to death his 7-year-old former step-daughter in 1984. Prosecutors say Rojem said he was angry at the child because she reported that Rojem sexually abused her, leading to his divorce from the girl’s mother and his return to prison for violating his parole on previous rape convictions.