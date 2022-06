Forty-nine-year-old Robert Ray Snow of Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to theft of livestock in Wood County. Rangers with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association say he issued bad checks to the Winnsboro Livestock & Dairy Auction for multiple cattle purchases over a six month period. He was sentenced to 5 years deferred adjudication probation and must pay restitution of nearly $58,000 to the auction house plus court costs.