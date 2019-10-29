Oklahoma News Briefs

The Oklahoma attorney general is negotiating new compacts with more than two dozen tribal nations over casino gambling. The tribes’ position is that the 15-year compacts automatically renew Jan. 1. The governor says they expire and wants a new agreement where the state gets a bigger cut.

The funeral service for former Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gregory Pyle will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant. He passed away Saturday at age 70. Pyle served as Chief from 1997 until his retirement in 2014.