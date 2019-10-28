Oklahoma News in Brief

Former Choctaw Nation Chief Gregory Pyle died Saturday morning at the age of 70. Pyle served as Chief from 1997 – 2014. Funeral services are pending. The cause of death has not been released.

A 40-year-old eastern Oklahoma man died in an officer involved shooting. Delaware County deputies and other law enforcement agencies were attempting to arrest Clayton Andrews on domestic abuse charges when shots rang out. Officials say Andrews was armed and exchanged gunfire with authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An Oklahoma organization that wants to expand Medicaid to thousands of low-income Oklahomans has submitted signed petitions to have the issue placed on a statewide ballot next year. Organizers said they gathered about 313,000 signatures although only 178,000 were required.