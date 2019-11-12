Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Oklahoma Police Chief in Florida for Conference Allegedly Killed by Fellow Officer

3 mins ago

 

The police chief of Mannford, Oklahoma was killed in a Florida hotel room over the weekend and one of his officers has been arrested in connection with his death. Investigators say the men had been staying at a Hilton on Pensacola Beach for a law enforcement conference when a fight broke out. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found Chief Lucky Miller dead. Forty-nine-year-old Detective Michael Nealey was arrested Monday morning and is being held without bond. Authorities described the fight as an alcohol -fueled brawl. Mannford is a small town about 20 miles west of Tulsa.

