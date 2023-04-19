Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association Suspends McCurtain County Members

KTEN-TV reports that the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors voted unanimously during an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Sheriff’s Captain Alicia Manning, and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix. The association is not a regulatory agency but a membership organization. They took action after the McCurtain Gazette-News, reported county officials were caught on audio discussing killing reporters and making racist remarks about lynching people. The McCurtain County Sheriff’s office now claims the paper altered the recordings.