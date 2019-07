Misha Price

The two women detained by Cumby Police in Hopkins County for speeding in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Oklahoma have now been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. They were identified as 27-year-old Brittany Rennea White, mug shot not available, and 25-year-old Misha Michelle Price of Oklahoma City. A six-month-old girl in the car was turned over Child Protective Services.