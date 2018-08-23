Old Dominion Talks Songwriting in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Hollywoodlife.com claims Gretchen Wilson was recently arrested at the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut for creating a minor disturbance on a flight. She was charged with second-degree breach of peace. Gretchen was scheduled to play a show last night at the Mohegan Sun.

Luke Bryan tells The Tampa Bay Times that he sometimes likes to listen to ‘sad songs.’ “When you look at a song like ‘When He Stopped Loving Her Today’ by George Jones … Everybody loves a good sad song that you can put on late at night, maybe have a drink of whiskey. But like I said, people don’t want to hear three hours of that. I mean, how many times can you watch ‘Marley & Me?'”

Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion tells Songwriter Universe that songs have come to him in the craziest places. “Sometimes in the shower they come to me for some reason. ‘Save it for a Rainy Day,’ the song I wrote for Kenny Chesney, that came to me in the shower. I had one the other day that happened in the shopping mall. It can hit you anytime.”

Pop Culture Country claims Kelsea Ballerini recently paid tribute to her husband, Morgan Evans, for having the number #1 song on Country radio with “Kiss Somebody.” She posted; “Today, my guy’s song is the number one song in country music. I’ll spare you the sap, but to watch his journey with this song the last few years has made my heart explode from happiness. You did it, babe.

Miranda Lambert tells the Whig Standard newspaper that Aretha Franklin meant a lot to her family. ”Aretha was my mom’s hero and she introduced me to her music. She just had such a message and such a powerful voice. There will never be another. Aretha was my earliest musical memory, one of the first (songs) I’ve heard in my life. I just remember how it moved my mama so then it moved me. Even at a tiny age.”

Carrie Underwood tells DigitalSpy that she has no intention of becoming a pop star. “That’s not really my goal, that’s not me at all. I grew up listening to country music. That’s my home, and that’s where I want to stay. I don’t really do remixes or things like that. I just never have. Our goal in my team and what we’ve always talked about is making country music that everybody can like.”