Old Photo Brings Questions To Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones, an Arkansas native, was pictured in a group of white students who appeared to block a group of Black students into North Little Rock High School in 1957. That raises questions of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about the 65-year-old photo that captured him during the civil rights movement outside the high school. An Associated Press photojournalist took the picture the same year the government deployed federal troops to Little Rock Central High School.

(Photo courtesy of The Associated Press)

The Washington Post published a story Wednesday with the photo, prompting questions from reporters after Jones’ Cowboys won against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.

“Look, look, that was 65 years ago, and I had no idea when I walked up there, what we were doing,” Jones, now 80, explained. “That was 65 years ago, a curious kid.”