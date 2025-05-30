Old Tire Recycling In Paris Saturday

Keep Paris Beautiful/Make Lamar County Shine will host their annual Tire Collection Event East of the Lamar County Courthouse Parking Lot tomorrow from 8 – 11am or until the last trailer is full. If personal car, ATV, and pickup truck tires are accepted, crews will remove the rims. You don’t even have to leave your vehicle, as crews will be there to unload the tires for you. Participating vehicles should line up on 1st Street Northeast near Pine Bluff. 18-wheeler or tractor tires will not be accepted. Commercial businesses are not eligible to participate.