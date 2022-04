Texas has scheduled the execution of the oldest man on Texas death row tonight. In a petition, the lawyers of Carl Buntion, 78, claimed their client is in poor health and needs the care to perform essential functions and is no longer capable of being dangerous. But the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles denied a motion to stop the execution. Buntion killed Houston Police Officer James Irby during a traffic stop in 1990, four days after Irby’s daughter Cally turned one year old.