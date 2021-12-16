Omicron In Dallas

Health officials say the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in Dallas County. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says the first case of the omicron variant was just confirmed Wednesday, although he suspects there have been other cases not detected in the county. Dr. Trish Perl at U-T Southwestern Medical Center says omicron spreads more quickly, but the existing vaccines offer protection. She says the figures in the last week show the community-wide infection rate is trending back up after several weeks of a relatively low infection rate.