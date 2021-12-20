Omicron Update

The COVID Omicron Variant is spreading like wildfire. As contagious as the Delta is, Omicron is worse. Dr. Wesley Long is Medical Director of Microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital. He says their last batch of data shows it’s up around 32 percent in symptomatic patients, and should be 50 percent in the next few days. This new variant is highly mutated. He says it took Delta three months to become the dominant variant, and he predicts omicron will hit 80 to 90 percent by the first week of January.