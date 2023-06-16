Oncor’s Power Outage Update

Oncor personnel continues to assess damages, make repairs, and restore power to communities impacted by Thursday night’s severe storms, which produced damaging wind gusts, large hail, and frequent lightning.

Hardest hit areas include our northern regions, such as Sherman, Denison, Paris, and Sulphur Springs, and our eastern counties, such as Van Zandt, Smith, and Cherokee, where excessive tree damage and toppled trees and branches have significantly impacted electric equipment. As restoration progresses, additional crews are being deployed across the service area to support work in these locations.

Safety for employees and the public remains Oncor’s number one priority. Please use caution when going outside. If you see a downed power line, please keep pets and others away and call 911 immediately. In addition to the downed line potentially being energized, anything touching the power line, such as a tree branch, could also be energized.

We recognize the challenges of being without power and greatly appreciate our customer’s patience as work continues. Please check on elderly or vulnerable families and neighbors and seek alternative accommodations, such as a friend or family member’s home or a public location with power.

To report an outage, use the MyOncor app, text OUT to 66267, call 888-313-4747, or select “Report an Outage” located above the map.