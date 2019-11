Lacory Brown

Titus County Deputies executed a Narcotic Search Warrant in the 2700-block of CR 1455 and detained 32-year-old Lacory Jordan Brown until a search of the location could be conducted. The search turned up suspected methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, Xanax, hydrocodone, and drug paraphernalia. Brown was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor drug charges. He was also charged with burglary.

