One Arrested In Titus County Hunting Camp Burglary

On June 11 of this year, Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies took a report of a burglary of a building at a hunting camp near County Road 1905 and Sulphur River. The owner had discovered that thieves had broken into the building and stolen a significant amount of property, including a Kawasaki side-by-side ATV, guns, archery equipment, hunting apparel, and even an outdoor grill. Investigators had evidence that the suspects had used another side-by-side ATV during the burglary and that there were at least two perpetrators.

Over the next few days, Titus County Investigators began an intensive effort to chip away and develop a lead in the case, and those efforts included publication on social media. The effort paid off when someone with information provided investigators with a tip that led them to the location of the stolen side-by-side. Ultimately, investigators recovered almost all the stolen property, including the firearms.

Investigators were able to establish probable cause that one of the burglars was a 50-year-old Titus County Resident named Troy Lynn Blackwell. Having obtained a warrant for Blackwell’s arrest, this morning, October 13, 2023, deputies were able to arrest Blackwell at his residence on CR 1905 without incident. An investigation into the identity of others involved in the burglary is ongoing.

Blackwell is currently in the Titus County Jail awaiting arraignment for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a Third-Degree Felony Burglary of a building, a State Jail Felony. The Theft of a firearm is a State Jail Felony.