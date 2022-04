Laredo-Colombia Bridge

It will be border security as usual on the Laredo Bridge. No more enhanced safety checks are required from DPS, thanks to a new agreement between Governor Abbott and the Governor of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon. However, DPS will continue the commercial vehicle safety checks on every bridge linking Texas and Mexico. Abbott says meetings will start tomorrow with the Mexican Governors from the three remaining states with bridges that cross into Texas.