A collision on FM 2324 about four miles southwest of Emory killed one person and injured two Wednesday afternoon. The preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Kris H. Doyle of Emory had slowed to make a left turn into a private drive when 31-year-old Maria L. Colunga of Emory rear-ended him. Doyle was pronounced dead at the scene, and an 11-year-old boy and four-year-old girl in Colunga’s vehicle were transported to Christus Mother Frances in Sulphur Springs in stable condition.