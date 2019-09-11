One Dead After DPS Chase

Preliminary investigation indicates that on TUesday approximately 11:00 p.m., a Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a red Chevrolet passenger car for a traffic violation on Loop 281 near FM 2208. For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver chose not to stop and evaded the trooper continuing for approximately 13 minutes to FM 449. While traveling east on FM 449, the driver of the vehicle entered a sharp curve in the roadway at an unsafe speed near Franklin Road. The vehicle slid sideways and the driver lost control. The vehicle overturned causing the driver to be ejected. The driver, identified as Stephen Matthews, 41, from Hallsville, died at the scene. The crash is under investigation and no additional information is currently available.