One Dead, Camp County Crash

A Hughes Springs man was killed shortly before 5 Tuesday morning in a crash between a car and an 18 wheeler in Camp County. The preliminary investigation shows that the 18 wheeler was northbound just outside of Pittsburg when it was struck from behind by the passenger vehicle. The driver of the car, 23-year-old Luis Arellano Velazquez was transported to the Pittsburg hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not injured.

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 2 Number of Injured: 0 Number killed: 1

Date & Time: 12/07/2021 4:45 AM

County: Camp

Location: US 271, approximately 400 feet north of Pittsburg, TX

Posted Speed Limit: 65 mph

Vehicle 1: 2017, Freightliner, truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer

Vehicle 2: 2010, Chevrolet, Malibu

Driver 1:

Edward Salazar, male, 59 YOA, of Kilgore, TX.

Not injured

Seatbelt: Yes

Driver 2: Deceased

Luis Arellano Velazquez, male, 23 YOA, of Hughes Springs, TX.

Pronounced by: J.P. Harold Kennington, at UT-Health East Texas – Pittsburg.

Seatbelt: No

Description:

Preliminary investigation indicates Unit 1 and towed trailer were traveling north on US 271 in the outside lane. Unit 2 was also traveling north on US 271 in the outside lane. Unit 2 failed to control speed and struck the back of the towed trailer.

Weather Condition: Clear

Road Conditions: Dry

Investigated By: Trooper Sandy Taylor, DPS Gilmer