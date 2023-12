A multi-vehicle crash has killed a Chandler man and injured four others on TX-31 in Smith County. Troopers say 18-year-old Cameron S. Reeves of Hawkins was westbound while 67-year-old Robert T. Pierzchalski of Henderson and 40-year-old Cory D. Threadgill of Gladewater were eastbound. Reeves’ passenger, 20-year-old Aidan R. Kelley of Chandler, was pronounced dead at the scene. Those hurt in the collision reportedly had non-life-threatening.