One Dead In 4 Vehicle Fannin County Crash

TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Number of Vehicles in Crash: 4 Number of Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: June 4, 2024, at 3:50 p.m.

County: Fannin.

Location: State Highway 78 near FM-1753.

Vehicle 1: 2016 Western Star 4900 towing a dump trailer.

Driver 1:

Matthew Dale Weil, 32-YOA from Dodd City, TX.

Not injured.

Vehicle 2: 1997 International 400

Driver: Deceased.

Charles Porter Wallace, 69-YOA from Bonham, TX.

Pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Louise Goodwater.

Vehicle 3: 2019 Ford Transit Van.

Driver:

Soomok Lee, 75-YOA from Ravenna, TX.

Not injured.

Passenger:

Yung-Hwa Lee, 71-YOA from Ravenna, TX.

Not injured.

Vehicle 4: 2011 Nissa Armada.

Driver:

Skylar Paige Crabtree, 26-YOA from Bonham, TX.

Not injured.

Description: A preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle 1 was traveling northbound. Vehicle 2 was traveling southbound. Vehicle 4 was stopped on the northbound lane, waiting to make a left-hand turn. Vehicle 3 was stopped behind vehicle 4. The driver of vehicle 1 failed to control its speed and rear-ended vehicle 3, veered onto the southbound lane, and struck vehicle 2. This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

Investigated by: Trooper L. Rattan, DPS – Bonham.