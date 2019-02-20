One Dead In Cass County Crash

State Troopers responded Tuesday to a two-vehicle fatal crash on US-59 in Cass County, 0.5 miles north of Linden. Preliminary crash reports indicate that the driver of a 2013 Dodge Durango, Jordan Pierce, 28, of White Hall, was traveling south on US-59 when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the path of a northbound 2012 Peterbilt truck-tractor with towed semi-trailer driven by Dametrich Evans, 48, of Vivian, LA. Evans attempted to take evasive action but was unable to avoid the collision. The report indicates that the road conditions were wet and that it was raining.

As a result of the crash, Pierce was transported to St. Michaels-Atlanta in stable condition. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as Billy Buck Pierce, 53, of Pine Bluff, AR, was transported to St. Michaels Hospital-Texarkana where he later died. Evans was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.