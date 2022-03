One person is dead after an 18-wheeler overturned at the 134- mile- marker of I-30 near Weaver at about 11pm Wednesday night after striking a guardrail. One of the occupants of the truck was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say after the first accident happened, another 18-wheeler didn’t see the first truck and struck it. The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Fadi Kathawa of Michigan.