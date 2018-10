One person was killed Wednesday morning in a collision involving 18 wheelers and several passenger vehicles on I-30 at about the westbound 100 mile marker. Pronounced dead at the scene was 60 year old Perry Preas of Sulphur Springs. The preliminary investigation indicates an 18 wheeler rear-ended the passenger car, driven by Preas, knocking the into another 18 wheeler. The second truck was pushed into a van and the van was pushed into another car. No official word on injuries has been released.