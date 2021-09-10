One Dead In Lamar County Deputy Involved Shooting

Press Release From Cass County Sheriff’s Office

On Friday, September 10, 2021, Lamar County Sheriff Deputies worked a disturbance at a residence on Stillhouse Road. The caller told dispatch that a subject had left home in a vehicle, was intoxicated, and was armed with a firearm. Deputies located the individual at a storage facility on US 271 N. While attempting to communicate with the subject, a deputy fired at the individual after pointing a handgun at one of the deputies. The individual then sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person was treated at the scene but died from his injury.

As a result of this incident, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident. They are withholding the name of the deceased, pending notification of family. Lamar County Justice of the Peace Michael Woodson ordered an autopsy in conjunction with his inquest. Officials will release more information as it becomes available.