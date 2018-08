A McCurtain County man was killed late Sunday night in a single vehicle crash. State Troopers say Shaylia Cobb of Broken Bow ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Her passenger, 28 year old Anthony Yanez, also of Broken Bow was flown to Paris where he was pronounced dead. Cobb and another passenger, 28 year old Stphen Whitemore, Jr suffered non life threatening injuries. Troopers say the crash may be alcohol related.